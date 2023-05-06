Something “interesting” happened, says Sen. Terrell McKinney, after the public and state lawmakers learned that members of Nebraska’s parole board rarely showed up together for parole hearings.

The board members started showing up for more hearings.

This year, the board’s five members have appeared together at hearings twice as often as they did in 2021, according to a Flatwater Free Press analysis.

Attendance spiked in spring 2022. That came after a Flatwater Free Press story showing that, in the three previous years, the board had recorded votes from all five members at only 37% of hearings.

Attendance spiked again this year after McKinney introduced a bill to curtail how often a parole board member can miss a vote.

In the two months after that bill’s introduction, 63% of parole candidates had their cases heard by the full board. The parole board decides whether to allow eligible incarcerated Nebraskans to serve the remainder of their sentences outside prison, and sets parole terms.

Parole officials said there’s no connection between increased attendance, the bill and the previous story. They cited COVID-19 and board chair Rosalyn Cotton’s sick leave as reasons for past spotty attendance.

“I actually think that the data set you're looking at is more the anomaly instead of the pattern,” said Nicole Miller, the board’s legal counsel. “Honestly, 2023 is probably more representative.”

McKinney, an Omaha Democrat, had a one-word response when shown the improved attendance: “Interesting.”

Board member attendance does matter, an analysis of the past five years shows.

When all five members were present and voting in those five years, the board granted parole 62% of the time. When three or four members were present, the board granted parole in 55% of cases.

This persistent gap could have kept nearly 200 parole-eligible prisoners behind bars longer between 2018 and 2021, costing the state hundreds of thousands of dollars, the analysis showed.

And that gap persisted into 2023, as the state continues to grapple with prison overcrowding and plans to build a new $350 million prison.

“We have to figure out a system to make it work,” McKinney said. “And it's not helpful that the parole board hasn't been doing the best of their abilities as far as ... their jobs in a sense.”

Board members said they try hard to attend hearings and always make the three-member quorum needed for a hearing to proceed.

Cotton said she was on medical leave at various points in 2021 and 2022. She missed the most hearings of any board member during the five-year period.

“There is no problem with our hearings. … I don't need to tell the world that I'm out on medical as long as we have a quorum,” she said.

Board members also said that their absence from a hearing shouldn’t be interpreted as them not doing work.

An example: Last month, Cotton and board member Mark Langan were conducting parole reviews in York, while the rest of the board started hearings in Lincoln, Langan said. Then they rushed to Lincoln to attend the rest of the day’s hearings.

Langan, a former Omaha police detective, said he was confident in his own attendance, which has long been the best on the board. He missed 12.7% of the hearing days between 2019, when he was appointed, and when the Flatwater Free Press story published March 2022. He has missed only 5.5% of hearing days since March 2022.

He cited the waning of COVID-19 as the reason for the improvement.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to have five (board members at hearings) just because of those stats that you showed there,” said Langan, referring to the fact that the full board paroles at a higher rate. “But it's not always possible.”

Cotton said when scheduling hearings, she and board vice chair Layne Gissler strive to make sure five members are there. But the hearings are scheduled a year in advance.

“Before the article and after the article — that's every day — I plan on going to every hearing I can …” said Gissler.

Gissler missed 14.3% of hearing days between 2018 and March 2022. He has missed 9.9% of days since.

Board member Habib Olomi, appointed in 2021, missed 18.2% of hearing days before March 2022. He has missed 14.3% since.

Cotton has missed 22.7% of parole board hearing days since 2018. She said some of these absences were due to her other duties as board chair. She’s the only member whose absence rate has gone up since March 2022, with most of the missed hearings later in the year tied to medical leave and family emergencies, she said. Since she returned from leave, she has missed fewer hearings.

As drafted, McKinney’s bill would allow only three absences at hearings in a calendar year. He told the Flatwater Free Press that, after speaking with Judiciary Committee members, he will up the number of allowable absences – maybe to one hearing day per month.

The bill also would raise the parole board quorum to four. It would mandate more training on bias and establish requirements for who can serve on the board.

Cotton said the board will take no formal position on the bill.

At a March hearing, board member Bob Twiss told the Judiciary Committee that McKinney’s bill goes “way too far.”

Twiss’ attendance improved the most of any parole board member after March 2022. He missed 17.4% hearing days between May 2018 and March 2022, but only 5.5% since.

Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat from Bellevue, pushed back.

“All I'm seeing is an accountability bill. Do you think we go too far when we're asking for better accountability?” she asked.

“It's going too far when it's only three absences. ... I am all for accountability,” Twiss replied.

Blood noted that parole board members are appointed by the governor to full-time jobs. Board members made $86,407 last year. Cotton made $94,642 as chair.

“We are showing up,” Twiss said. “But I also … strongly believe that we are entitled to some vacation along the way, and also the normal type of leave.”

McKinney is worried that parole board attendance may slip again in the future if the Legislature doesn’t pass his bill.

“Are they going to go back to what they were doing prior when they feel like the heat is off of them?” he wondered.

Asked if the public can expect to see the board’s higher attendance rates continue, Cotton responded: “It’s our job.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

