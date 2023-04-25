LYONS — He picks up the phone on the fifth ring, sounding like any other small-town Nebraskan who retired to Florida. The former police chief says it’s been a long time and he’s not really interested in talking about it.

But then Greg Webb, the one-time police chief in Lyons, changes his mind. Yes, he will answer questions about the 1986 murder of Anna Anton, a murder that shocked that northeast Nebraska town. Yes, he will discuss how he vanished soon after authorities realized that the slain woman was Webb’s neighbor – and one-time girlfriend.

And yes, there is the small matter of him living under an assumed name, evading arrest for seven years in Florida until his former boss recognized him on a 1993 episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The mystery didn’t stay unsolved. Instead, Webb, facing a first-degree murder charge, eventually agreed to plead no contest to manslaughter. A no contest plea is equivalent to a guilty plea, but the person doesn't accept responsibility.

Thirty years after being caught for a killing that stunned Nebraska, Webb still doesn’t accept responsibility.

"My lawyer wanted to go to trial," Webb said during a phone interview from his home in DeLand, Florida. "He thought we had viable alternate suspects. When I asked him if we would win, he said, 'Well, you never know how it will go.'"

Webb says he agreed to the deal because he didn’t want to roll the dice with a jury.

Former Nebraska State Patrol investigator Jerry Krieger doesn’t buy Webb’s story.

Krieger focused on the small-town police chief from the start, because the person who killed Anton had to understand forensics — the sort of things a police chief might understand.

“Cleaning the body,” Krieger says. “Disposing of the clothes … dumping the body in the middle of nowhere. A regular person wouldn’t think of those things.”

Anton first met Webb in a bar near Lake Okoboji, Iowa. They enjoyed partying together. She decided to rent the first-floor apartment in the duplex where he lived, a short walk from Lyons' main drag.

Anton allegedly feared her ex-husband, and told people that living near a police officer would protect her.

Lyons, then with a population of about 1,200, is a town where everyone knows everyone, Mayor Mary Piper told "Unsolved Mysteries.” But Anton didn't know anyone besides Webb.

Anton walked with a cane due to a car accident. She got rides to the grocery store from parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

After moving into the duplex in early October, Anton befriended Shirley Edgecomb, who lived across the street.

Anton was last seen Dec. 15, when she bought groceries. Edgecomb stopped by the apartment two days later, and grew worried when her friend didn't answer the door. She called the first person she could think of: The police chief.

Webb arrived and walked through the apartment with Edgecomb. Anton’s clothes for the next day were laid out neatly on the bed, unworn. Webb told Edgecomb he would investigate, and filed a missing person’s report.

At the time, Anton's body lay in high grass along County Road G on the Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) Reservation 20 miles north of Lyons. A Thurston County farmer hauling hay found her body two days after Christmas 1986.

"He saw something sticking out of the grass," said Krieger, the Nebraska State Patrol investigator. "It was her arm."

Frost covered parts of Anton's body, which was pierced by three bullet holes fired from a .38-caliber revolver. Webb said during the interview with the Flatwater Free Press that he gave her a .38 for protection.

Days later, an assortment of police authorities sat around a table at the Hi-Way Diner in Lyons to sort out the case’s tricky legal jurisdiction. Krieger and other Nebraska State Patrol investigators were there. So were Thurston County officials and Burt County Sheriff Leonard Canarsky.

One other officer of the law showed up: Lyons Police Chief Greg Webb.

Krieger, knowing that Webb lived above the woman, asked Webb if they had been intimate. Webb said no.

A few minutes later, he asked again. This time, Webb admitted to a single sexual encounter.

The police around the table asked him to leave. Krieger quickly knew he had his prime suspect.

Before Webb left, Krieger showed the police chief a black-and-white photo of Anton’s face. Webb acted as if he didn’t recognize her, Krieger said.

Edgecomb, by contrast, immediately recognized her friend, he said.

Investigators searched Anton’s apartment Dec. 29. They used Luminol, a spray not commonly used in small-town Nebraska until the 1980s, that shows blood even if it’s been cleaned. They quickly found blood stains.

As they worked, investigators could hear Webb moving around upstairs.

“He was nervous,” Krieger said of the police chief. “It seemed like he was trying to listen to us. He eventually came downstairs and left.”

Then they checked the stairway leading to Webb’s apartment. A blood trail on the hallway floor and walls led to Webb’s home, Krieger said.

Once a warrant was issued, investigators used Luminol on Webb’s apartment. A large blood stain was found on the living room floor, along with splatters in each room and stains in the shower, Krieger said.

“It lit up like the Fourth of July,” former Burt County Attorney Clarence Mock said.

Webb then admitted to disposing of Anton’s body and cleaning up the crime scene.

“We had been drinking a lot that night,” Webb told the Flatwater Free Press during his phone interview. “I woke up to the sound of two gunshots. I was still drunk when I found her body.”

Anton’s autopsy showed her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit when she died.

Webb claims that, fearful he would be blamed for Anton’s death, he cleaned her body in the bathroom and wrapped it in a sheet. He carried the body down the stairs, placed it in the trunk of his personal car and drove away.

As the sun rose, Webb said he noticed he had blood on his face when he looked in the rearview mirror. He had planned to dump the body on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, so investigators wouldn’t suspect him. When he saw the blood, he changed plans.

“I saw this old, gravel dirt road and went down it.”

He threw the gun in the Missouri River and hid her cane in an abandoned farm building, Webb said.

Krieger didn’t buy Webb’s stories then or now, 30 years after his capture.

“It’s an unmaintained road,” he said. “You just don’t drive down it on a whim. You have to know how to dispose of a body and that it was a good area to do it.”

During his phone call with the Flatwater Free Press, Webb’s tale got even stranger. He said that, a few days after dumping Anton’s body, he realized his error.

“I needed to get the body and bring it back and get things straightened out,” he said. “I planned to call the sheriff and we’d go from there. But I couldn’t find the body. I drove all over looking ... I realized I was totally screwed no matter what happened.”

This much isn’t in dispute: On Dec. 23, Webb withdrew his savings, $3,500, from the First National Bank of Lyons.

On Dec. 30, he vanished.

In his final act as county attorney, Mock filed first-degree murder charges against Webb on Jan. 6, 1987. It would be another six years before Krieger and the Nebraska State Patrol would close the case.

Webb traded in his car for another at a Fremont dealership and consulted a travel agent about traveling to Central and South America. The new car was found, abandoned, in a Houston airport parking lot.

Webb flew to Belize, then traveled to Guatemala and Costa Rica. But Webb soon hopped on a bus bound for Mexico, where he crossed back into the United States, eventually settling in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There he altered his birth certificate, changing Gregory John Webb to Gregory James “Jim” Webber. Just three months after bolting from Lyons, he got a Florida driver’s license under his new assumed name.

Now known as Jim Webber, Webb used phony Social Security numbers to get construction jobs. If a question arose, he’d quickly move on.

“I feared being caught all the time,” Webb said. “I was even stopped by the police a few times.”

That worked for six years, until it didn’t, thanks to “Unsolved Mysteries” host Robert Stack.

John Brereton had employed Webb at his construction company, at one point calling Webb in because of a concern about his Social Security number. Webb said he gave Brereton another fake number. When that didn’t work, Webb quit.

Then, in mid-February 1993, Brereton watched one of his favorite shows – “Unsolved Mysteries.” The story focused on rural Lyons and its police chief. He quickly recognized that the construction worker he knew as Jim Webber looked very much like wanted murderer Greg Webb. He called police the next day.

Webb’s wasn’t hard to identify. He’s 6-foot-5 with “a Lurch-like appearance,” Canarsky said, comparing Webb to the “Addams Family” character.

Soon, Krieger was planning his own trip to Florida. The investigator contacted Webb’s latest employer, asking that he be summoned to the company office. Then he called the FBI and local police.

“They asked me how I wanted it to go, and I said all I wanted was to put the cuffs on him,” Krieger said.

They compromised. On Feb. 23, 1993, when Webb entered the construction company office, police officers were there to meet him, Krieger said. A local officer put the first handcuff on him.

Krieger said he then walked into the office, said “Hi Greg, remember me?” and clicked on the second handcuff.

“He replied, ‘What took you so long?’” Krieger said.

Word spread like wildfire of the ex-police chief’s arrest in Lyons. Burt County officials worried about spending an estimated $100,000 on a murder trial at a time when the county was cash-strapped. In the end, Webb took the manslaughter plea.

Burt County Attorney Nora Goll didn’t respond to messages seeking comment on the plea deal. Former county attorney Mock said he understands it.

“It might have been a bit difficult to establish to that degree of intent, where manslaughter would clearly be right on the money,” Mock said.

But the deal meant that Webb, after serving eight years, walked out of the Nebraska State Penitentiary a free man in August 2002.

Now he’s retired and living near Daytona Beach.

Krieger, who retired from the Nebraska State Patrol a few months after Webb’s arrest, is frustrated that the former police chief is free.

He believes Webb premeditated the killing after he got another girlfriend. They were worried that Anton would report them to child welfare, Krieger said, because Anton knew that the girlfriend was leaving the child home alone while she visited Webb.

“He was a law enforcement agent,” Krieger said. “He should have been sent to prison for murder, because I still believe he planned it.”

Canarsky, the old Burt County Sheriff, isn’t so sure. He now believes the State Patrol investigator focused too quickly on Webb instead of considering other suspects, like the girlfriend from Oakland.

“If (Webb) did it, I think it was because he blacked out from drinking,” the retired sheriff said.

And Webb himself, who offered several long, meandering stories during the phone interview, had a short, simple answer to the crucial question 30 years after his capture.

The Florida retiree is asked if he has any remorse.

“I don’t believe I killed her,” he said.

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.