70-year-old man dies in Gibbon apartment fire; investigation under way

KEARNEY — A 70-year-old man died Friday night in a fire at an apartment in Gibbon.

Bradley L. Osborne was found dead inside the apartment he occupied on the east side of Colony Acres, according to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the fire at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they encountered an active fire and heavy smoke in Osborne’s unit.

According to the news release, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was ordered and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way by the State Fire Marshal.

The unit sustained significant damage.

