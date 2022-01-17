 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70-year-old correctional services inmate dies at Omaha hospital
70-year-old correctional services inmate dies at Omaha hospital

A 70-year-old man who had been incarcerated at a low-security corrections facility in Omaha died at a hospital there Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Richard Baney had been an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha since October, when he started a 21-month sentence after being convicted in Madison County of second offense DUI, according to a department news release. 

The news release doesn't specify why Baney was hospitalized at the time of his death. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. 

A grand jury will investigate Baney's death, as required by Nebraska statute. 

