6-year-old boy dies in Cedar County ATV accident
6-year-old boy dies in Cedar County ATV accident

A 6-year-old boy died in an ATV accident Saturday morning on a farmstead northwest of Hartington, according to a Cedar County Sheriff's Office news release.

The ATV, which was being driven by the boy, had driven over an embankment and flipped over onto him. The boy was transported from the farmstead to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, before being pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Husker News