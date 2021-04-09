 Skip to main content
5-year-old girl who died in Blue Springs fire ID'd
A child died and four other people were injured in a house fire in Blue Springs on Thursday morning. 

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

A 5-year-old girl who died in a Blue Springs fire that injured her mother and three others has been identified.

Elizabeth Remmenga's 5-year-old daughter Emory died in the fire at a house at 213 W. Cherry St. shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The child was found in a bedroom inside the home, Beatrice Fire Capt. Corey Lieneman said.

Remmenga's fiancé, Logan Woutzke, was taken to CHI St. Elizabeth with life-threatening burn injuries. Remmenga and two other children were taken to Beatrice Community Hospital. Their injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, and they are in stable condition.

A crowdfunding effort to support the victims has already raised more than $16,000 out of a $100,000 goal.

First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. About 25 firefighters from Blue Springs, Wymore and Beatrice battled the blaze, which destroyed the home and some vehicles outside the home. The State Fire Marshal's office deemed the fire accidental.

The Gage County Attorney's Office has requested an autopsy in the girl's death.

