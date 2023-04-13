Four Nebraskans have been indicted for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to get cell phones and drugs into the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, using drones.

Dale Gaver III, 35; Dale Gaver II, 54; Rex Hill Jr., 32; and Joshua Hamilton, 37; were arrested and made their first court appearances in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Omaha this week.

They since have been released and are awaiting trial in Kansas City, Kansas.

In 2019, Gaver III was sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana in the Omaha area after a search of his home turned up cocaine, marijuana and more than $44,000 cash.

He ended up serving his sentence at USP Leavenworth.

In a redacted indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane said that between Aug. 18, 2020, and May 10, 2021, Gaver III and another inmate coordinated the introduction of contraband into the prison with the help of his father, Hill, Hamilton and others.

McFarlane said Gaver II helped to acquire a drone that was used to introduce contraband into the prison, and Hamilton and Hill helped acquire and package the contraband, which included cell phones, marijuana, tobacco and K2.

"One of the ways in which these co-conspirators introduced contraband into USP Leavenworth was by flying a drone over the yard and dropping packages containing the contraband items into the yard for inmates to retrieve," she wrote.

McFarlane said specifically that Hill flew a drone over the Leavenworth prison to drop packages containing contraband into the yard, and Gaver III and another inmate coordinated the distribution of the items inside the prison and coordinated payments from inmates.

She said a Splash Drone 3 Plus was delivered from California to Gaver II's home in Omaha on Aug. 18, 2020, and on Jan. 12, 2021, Hill bought prepaid cellphones and other items from a Walmart in Omaha.

Two days later, a package with several items of contraband — including nine cellphones, eight SIM cards, tobacco and K2 — was dropped into the prison yard at Leavenworth using a drone, according to the indictment.

McFarlane also described texts between Gaver III and Hill and Hamilton about drugs and the drone.

All four are accused of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

Gaver III faces additional counts for possession of prison contraband and an attempt to possess it. And Hill faces an additional count for an attempt.

