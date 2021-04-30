 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 men indicted for allegedly selling fake government ID cards
0 comments
editor's pick topical

4 men indicted for allegedly selling fake government ID cards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to sell false identification documents — including state IDs and driver's licenses, Social Security cards, lawful permanent resident cards and birth certificates — to people in Nebraska.

In the indictment filed last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Ferretti said the plot involved a California man, Luis Castro-Santos, who sent the documents through the U.S. Postal Service and used biographical data and photos provided by customers.

It led to searches in Fremont and Wakefield on April 14.

Castro-Santos, Tomas De La Cruz-Perez, Martin Castro and Estuardo Ruiz-Orozco are accused of conspiracy to unlawfully produce identification documents, authentication features and false identification documents and transfer them knowing that they were produced illegally, according to the indictment.

Lincoln man enters plea for hitting protester near EZ Go early May 30

Ferretti said Castro, Ruiz-Orozco and De La Cruz-Perez each were allegedly caught with separate counterfeit Social Security cards with the intent to sell them between June 21, 2020,  and Feb. 22, 2021. 

The government is seeking the forfeiture of any personal property used or intended to be used to commit the crimes, including $30,335 in cash found in searches April 14 and $1,275 found on Cruz-Perez.

Ferretti said during the investigation $17,561 was seized from a home in Wakefield, in addition to $9,170 and $3,600 from two separate homes in Fremont. 

Animal Control identifies teen suspect in southwest Lincoln goose killing
Man accused of firing shots on Sheridan Boulevard in Lincoln
Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from car in locked garage in Capitol Beach area
Lincoln man accused of assaulting woman, then 3 officers
Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News