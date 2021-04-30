4 men indicted for allegedly selling fake government ID cards

Four men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to sell false identification documents — including state IDs and driver's licenses, Social Security cards, lawful permanent resident cards and birth certificates — to people in Nebraska.

In the indictment filed last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Ferretti said the plot involved a California man, Luis Castro-Santos, who sent the documents through the U.S. Postal Service and used biographical data and photos provided by customers.

It led to searches in Fremont and Wakefield on April 14.

Castro-Santos, Tomas De La Cruz-Perez, Martin Castro and Estuardo Ruiz-Orozco are accused of conspiracy to unlawfully produce identification documents, authentication features and false identification documents and transfer them knowing that they were produced illegally, according to the indictment.

Ferretti said Castro, Ruiz-Orozco and De La Cruz-Perez each were allegedly caught with separate counterfeit Social Security cards with the intent to sell them between June 21, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2021.

The government is seeking the forfeiture of any personal property used or intended to be used to commit the crimes, including $30,335 in cash found in searches April 14 and $1,275 found on Cruz-Perez.