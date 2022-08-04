4 dead at 2 different crime scenes 3 blocks apart in Laurel, Nebraska authorities say

Four people died in two separate fires early Thursday morning in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel, and foul play is suspected, according to the Nebraska State Patrol's superintendent.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon in the Cedar County town, Col. John Bolduc said authorities responded to an explosion at a home at 209 Elm St. at 3 a.m., where they found one person dead.

While crews were working to put out the fire, a second blaze broke out at a home at 503 Elm St., where authorities found three more people dead.

"It would be a stretch to say that there's no connection, but it's very early in the investigation," said Bolduc, who fielded questions outside of a church in the Cedar County community of fewer than 1,000 people, about 40 miles west of Sioux City, Iowa.

"We are not categorizing (the incident) as anything at this point," Bolduc said. "We have multiple crime scenes. We have four dead. We're trying to get to the bottom of it."

Fire inspectors believe that accelerants may have been used in both fires, said Bolduc, though it's unclear how exactly the individuals died as authorities await autopsy results.

"It's too early in the investigation to talk about cause and motive and any of those things," said Bolduc, who said investigators weren't sure if there was any connection between the victims.

"We aren't sure if they knew each other," said Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, who appeared at Thursday's news conference alongside Bolduc and the county attorney. "Everybody knows everybody in this small community."

Bolduc broadcast a report of a silver sedan seen leaving Laurel early Thursday morning, reportedly driven by a Black male who may have picked up a passenger before leaving the town westbound on U.S. 20.

The colonel indicated the sedan's driver and reported passenger are suspects in the criminal investigation, which is being spearheaded by the State Patrol.

Bolduc said any potential suspects in the incidents may have been burned themselves in either fire. It's unclear where they might have been headed, he said.

"That's an answer that, if I knew, we'd be all over it," he said.

Bolduc asked anyone with information on the crime or surveillance video of the area to contact the State Patrol at (402) 479-4921.

The names of the four people who were killed were not released Thursday afternoon.

Asked specifically if any of the deceased residents had been shot, Bolduc declined to answer. He also declined to say whether area residents had reported gunfire.

"In an investigation like this, we don't want to what information we do have and what we don't have, because ultimately we're gonna go for a successful prosecution of whomever is responsible," he said.

Douglas Furlich, who lives blocks away from both locations where fires reportedly broke out, said he heard an explosion call while listening to the police scanner as he watched TV around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shortly after, he said, the town's sirens began to wail, signaling a fire or rescue call.

"I went and took a drive to see, and they still have — at the Third and Elm site — they still have that blocked off; you can't get within a half a block of it. And there's a blue tarp that has been erected around the portion of the yard."

Though the town's hall, school and public pool all went into lockdown on Thursday, Furlich said residents hadn't received word to do so themselves.

At the news conference, Koranda said the sheriff's office would leave lockdown decisions up to local business and entities. Asked whether the public is danger, the sheriff didn't directly answer.

"It's a tight-knit community, about 1,000 people. It's a very safe community," the sheriff said, later adding, "if you see something out of the ordinary, please call."