4 arrested on drug charges after 5 children, 6 dogs left at York gas station
Four Californians are accused of abandoning five children and six dogs at a gas station in York and then later being caught with methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department said he saw a vehicle speeding on Interstate 80 and conducted a traffic stop. In the affidavit, the deputy says the driver did not have any form of identification and indicated he believed his license may have been suspended. The vehicle, a Nissan sedan, was a rental car but the deputy said the driver could not provide any rental agreement.

The deputy says he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle — and when he opened the driver’s door of the vehicle, he saw a small syringe lying beside the driver’s seat on the floor he believed contained methamphetamine.

The driver and front seat passenger, whose purse allegedly contained two bags of a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine and a homemade pipe, were arrested. The remaining two passengers were also taken into custody.

Two days later, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York on the report that five children — ages 17, 16, 12, seven and three months — had been left abandoned and their parents had been arrested.

There, a police officer says in his affidavit, the older children were caring for the younger children and had been able to get them some food. When he arrived at the hotel room to talk with the children, he said “there were dog feces and urine throughout the hotel room,” because six dogs were also left with the children.

