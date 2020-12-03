4 arrested on drug charges after 5 children, 6 dogs left at York gas station

Two days later, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York on the report that five children — ages 17, 16, 12, seven and three months — had been left abandoned and their parents had been arrested.

There, a police officer says in his affidavit, the older children were caring for the younger children and had been able to get them some food. When he arrived at the hotel room to talk with the children, he said “there were dog feces and urine throughout the hotel room,” because six dogs were also left with the children.