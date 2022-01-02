 Skip to main content
21-year-old man killed in Nebraska City shooting
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Nebraska City on Friday, according to the Nebraska City Police Department.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 11th Corso at about 11:30 p.m., where they found the victim with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. The man, whose name hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Nebraska City man whose name also hadn't been released as of Sunday, was arrested a few blocks away. The weapon thought to have be used in the shooting was also located at the time of the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of second degree murder and a use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

