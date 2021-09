20-year-old Bennington man died in I-80 rollover near Greenwood exit, sheriff says

A 20-year-old Bennington man died in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 80, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies were called out on a single-vehicle crash near the Greenwood exit at about 8:20 a.m.

Brueggemann said the driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene.

Brueggemann said the 2005 Honda Accent was heading east when it left the roadway into the center median, then jumped the creek and rolled over.

Brueggemann said speed is believed to be a factor and a seatbelt was not in use. He said the Nebraska State Patrol was helping with crash reconstruction.

