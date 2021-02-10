2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska after driver tried to pass snowplow

Two people were killed and a third critically injured in a head-on crash Monday in south-central Nebraska after one of the drivers tried to pass a snowplow.

Webster County Attorney Patrick Calkins said 74-year-old Teddy Morrow of Cowles died at the scene of the crash 4 miles southwest of Blue Hill on U.S. 281 at 12:15 p.m.

A passenger in a second vehicle, 29-year-old Kimberly Mohlman, of Red Cloud, was transported to a hospital in Lincoln, where she died of her injuries, he said.

Calkins said a witness told law enforcement that Morrow's vehicle had attempted to pass a snowplow and struck the other car head-on.

He said the driver of the second vehicle, Mohlman's husband, was critically injured. But their 3-year-old daughter was not reported to have any serious injuries.

