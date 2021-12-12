 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old dies after being hit by pickup near Springfield
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

19-year-old dies after being hit by pickup near Springfield

  • 0

A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when he was struck by a pickup near Springfield, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

At about 12:45 a.m., emergency rescue crews responded to the area of 132nd Street and Main Street. Two 18-year-old men and the 19-year-old were in a Ford pickup on Main Street, east of 132nd Street, when the 19-year-old exited the vehicle and was struck by the pickup.

The 19-year-old, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Father and son arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit murder in Blue Springs area
Federal grant brings another expansion to Lincoln's police force
Authorities seek help in Arizona cold case; victim tied to Lincoln
Emergency logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News