19-year-old dies after being hit by pickup near Springfield

A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when he was struck by a pickup near Springfield, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
At about 12:45 a.m., emergency rescue crews responded to the area of 132nd Street and Main Street. Two 18-year-old men and the 19-year-old were in a Ford pickup on Main Street, east of 132nd Street, when the 19-year-old exited the vehicle and was struck by the pickup.
The 19-year-old, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.