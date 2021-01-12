15-minute chase ended with Iowa man's arrest near Nebraska City, patrol says

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say a 56-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man led them on a 15-minute chase Monday afternoon that ended with his arrest near Nebraska City.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it started at 4:55 p.m. with a report of a Chevrolet Malibu unable to maintain its lane and blocking traffic as it drove south on U.S. 75 in Cass County.

Thomas said troopers found the car, still on U.S. 75, south of Union and saw it drive into the northbound lane.

He said a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued, where speeds ranged from 30-70 mph.

Additional troopers were able to deploy stop sticks to slow the car, which merged onto eastbound Nebraska 2 near Nebraska City.

Thomas said as the car neared the Iowa border, the trooper performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" to bring the vehicle to a stop and arrest the driver, Timothy Kros, on suspicion of willful reckless driving and felony flight to avoid arrest.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.