12-year-old girl in Stanton arrested following stabbing
12-year-old girl in Stanton arrested following stabbing

Stanton County authorities believe a 12-year-old girl is suspected of stabbing another girl at a park Friday night.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in West City Park in Stanton. According to the sheriff's office, the victim had five stab wounds to her back and arm.

She was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for treatment.

Police found and arrested the 12-year-old girl on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Nebraska law does not allow juvenile detention centers to detain anybody who is 12 years old or younger. The girl is in a Lincoln hospital receiving a mental health evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

Police logo 2020
