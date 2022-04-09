Bill passage would mean $20M for Fonner Park

The Legislature on Friday approved a bill that would designate $20 million in funding for infrastructure projects at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

More than $1 billion in total funding was allotted in LR1014, the appropriations bill for monies available to Nebraska provided under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation expressed gratitude after the bill passed on a 40-4 vote. The bill now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk for consideration.

“We are grateful for today’s vote and the support and passion of our legislative leaders, local office holders, and community stakeholders who helped us reach this point,” Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said in a news release. “These funds will help significantly improve the Fonner Park campus for all users.”

“There are quite a few big ideas that have surfaced for the Fonner Park campus that will take much bigger funding," Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said in a statement. "But without the surface infrastructure aid, it would have been hard to imagine anything getting off the ground.”

The 1868 Foundation has served as sponsor acting on behalf of entities that utilize and support the Fonner Park campus. Groups represented in the effort include Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Heartland Events Center, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island and Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hall County Agricultural Society, Grow Grand Island, Hall County and the city of Grand Island.

“These funds will make a greater future possible for Fonner Park and all its users and guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, said in a statement. “Growth and expansion of the facilities could not happen without infrastructure improvements and repairs. Today’s vote facilitates significant progress for an exciting future.”

