The annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska has released this year's route, which will take riders across southern Nebraska in early June.

Billed as the state's "greatest show on two wheels," this year's ride will start June 4 and take participants along more than 350 miles of gravel, pavement and dirt trails stretching from Benkelman to Ashland, with overnight stops in Cambridge, Alma, Red Cloud, Hebron, Wilber and Seward.

Riders can choose between three-day, four-day and weeklong rides, which cost $180, $240 or $350, respectively.

Proceeds from the event, which was founded in 1980 and is run by volunteers, will go toward college scholarships for Nebraska high school graduates.

For more information, contact BRAN ride director Doug Scherlie at 402-297-1230 or email him at bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com.

Biking, hiking and rowing: How to prepare for outdoor activities this spring Biking Hiking Hiking or camping Mountain Climbing Rock climbing Horseback riding Rowing, canoeing, paddling and kayacking Snowboarding, snowshoeing and skiing Skateboarding Backpacking Fishing Roller-skating Basketball Tennis Beach workout Jump rope Surfing Archery Kite flying Outdoor yoga