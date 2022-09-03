Gage County Sheriff's office say two people died in a collision Friday night after a 31-year-old crossed the center line and collided with a 72-year-old driver.

At 6:43 p.m. Friday, Gage County deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road in Barneston, about six miles south of Wymore, law enforcement said.

During the investigation, officials determined a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old-Cristgen Crouch of Marysville, Kansas, was travelling north on US Highway 77, just south of Sycamore road.

According to Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson, the car crossed the center of the highway and collided with a 2009 silver Honda passenger van travelling south, driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue from Fort Collins, Colorado.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed and cell phone usage were suspected to be a factor in the accident, Gustafson said, but alcohol was not. Both drivers wore seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Nebraska State Patrol, Wymore Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.