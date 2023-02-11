A 47-year-old woman died and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-car accident on Friday night, according to Lincoln Police.

The accident occurred near Cornhusker Highway and 14th Street at around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Police said that the victims' Ford Expedition was heading eastbound on Cornhusker Highway onto the 14th Street exit ramp. The car was allegedly speeding, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The car continued on the exit ramp and collided with a stop sign at the 14th Street intersection. The car then rolled over and exited the roadway on the east side of the street, striking a utility pole before coming to a stop, according to police.

Both the 47-year-old female passenger and 47-year-old male driver were taken to Bryan West, according to police. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Lincoln Police say that investigation into the crash is still ongoing and that they do not anticipate the names of the victims being released until Monday.

