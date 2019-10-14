In Plattsmouth, 60 miles west of Lincoln, there lies Ayda, a red-haired porcelain doll who looks at you with her scratched-out eyes.
She sits there quietly in an eerie, dimly lit room in a four-story building of Plattsmouth's Museum of Shadows, which is purportedly the most haunted museum in the world.
Ayda isn’t alone. She’s with other supposedly haunted artifacts that historically have had strange noises or inexplicable eerie spirits coming out of them. There's Demus, a doll who was buried in a box in a garden after the previous owner started hearing strange noises from it.
Nate and Kaleigh Raterman, the owners of the museum, want to show you that the spirits attached to their artifacts truly exist as they film their new show, “Museum of Shadows,” which airs on Amazon Prime.
The series shows the couple filming the noises and apparitions that came out of their collection.
The show, which now has aired three of an estimated eight episodes this season, has gathered more than 20,000 views, far more than Nate ever expected.
"I was shocked at first, and I didn’t expect it on the first day, and it’s grown ever since,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when everybody enjoys it.”
Nate said he and Kaleigh are working on filming the second season, which may have as many as 10 to 12 episodes.
Nate said they are planning to continue investigating to show everyone the things that cannot be seen with naked eyes.
The museum has more than 3,000 artifacts that are donated from past owners who wanted them off their property and out of their lives.
Before the Ratermans put the items on display, Nate said he and his wife make sure to investigate their history to make sure that the paranormal spirits attached to the artifacts would not cause any harm to museum visitors.
Since they opened the museum three years ago, people have come from all over -- from Australia to Canada -- to visit the museum.
Nate said he experienced living with a spirit in 2006 when he moved to a house that was built in the 1930s. Nate said he witnessed a shadowy, mist-like gentleman figure that he had never seen before. After researching obituaries of the house's past owners, he found an image of the same person.
He also saw the doors opening and closing on their own, and he heard footsteps and voices around the house.
Ever since, he’s been searching for paranormal activity, while meeting others who have had similar experiences.
"There’s just so much out there in the other world,” he said. “It’s been fascinating."
While some people may not believe in the paranormal, the Ratermans’ goal through series is to educate the curious, especially those unable to visit the small Midwestern town.
"I just thought it would be a neat project to work and to put it out there for everyone to see,” Nate said, “especially those who live overseas."