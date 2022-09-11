Nebraska Legislature rules change could impact its non-partisan nature

Nebraska's non-partisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934.

Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress who are organized, led and separated along party lines.

Charles Herbster has formed a new political action committee whose announced initial goal is to abolish the use of secret ballots to elect legislative leadership and committee chairpersons.

"A recorded vote for legislative leaders would cripple nonpartisanship and severely damage senators' independence," Nathan Leach, founder and executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, has written in letters sent to members of the Legislature.

"The eventual result would be a de facto partisan body," he says.

A legislature organized along party lines.

* * *

Declining enrollment at the University of Nebraska is attributed to a number of factors, including fallout from the pandemic which juggled all our lives.

But it is not a good sign -- despite some odd, politically edged celebration on Twitter.

A university education is not necessary for a successful and fulfilling life, but it enriches the journey.

And declining university enrollment is not good news for Nebraska.

With the state's growing economic challenge of an undersized workforce, community colleges have become the favorite child extolled by political leaders, who themselves hold university degrees.

An almost unimaginable 50,000 job openings wait to be filled in Nebraska and that's a workforce crisis.

While that understandably prompts support for community college programs that can swiftly educate, train and prepare a growing workforce, a strong, well-funded and politically-valued university system is also needed to build Nebraska's future while also educating and attracting a skilled workforce.

In Lincoln, UNL enrollment experienced a 2.6 percent decline, down to 23,805 students, the lowest figure since 2008.

That's not good for Nebraska -- and certainly not good news for Lincoln.

* * *

Milo Mumgaard is headed to Little Rock to lead legal aid services in Arkansas.

It's the next big challenge for Mumgaard, who has left the post of executive director of Legal Aid of Nebraska to spearhead legal aid assistance in a state that has twice the poverty population that lives in Nebraska.

Mumgaard was the founder of Nebraska Appleseed, which he launched as a one-man show in the basement of his Lincoln home at 6th and Washington 25 years ago.

It's a non-profit powerhouse today, advocating for immigrants, low-income workers and families in need with a strong presence in the legislative, policy and regulatory arena along with high-profile civic engagement.

Its online self-description is "a non-profit organization that fights for justice and opportunity for all Nebraskans."

A gift from Milo Mumgaard, who has given Nebraska more than one.

* * *

Question from a reader: If Nebraskans adopt a constitutional amendment in November requiring "valid photo identification" in order to cast votes in future elections, how could they continue to vote by mail?

The briefly-worded ballot proposal states that photo identification would be provided by voters "in a manner specified by the Legislature."

So voters this November would not know precisely how that might be achieved, although a drivers license is almost certain to be the photo of choice presented at the polls.

The rest is to be determined by a Legislature that is yet to be fully selected.

* * *

Finishing up:

* From a distance an ocean away, Queen Elizabeth appeared to be a genuinely decent, kind and caring person who gave royalty a good name in modern times. We've had a royal pretender or two here who had none of those qualities.

* After recently, and belatedly, reading "1776," the fast-moving history of the American Revolutionary War written by David McCullough, it's really hard to understand how that ragtag colonial army managed to win the war against a professional army assisted by hired German Hessian troops when the colonial soldiers kept coming and going.

* Gov. Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin this past week with other state officials to consider possible routes and reservoir locations for his proposed Perkins County Canal. Ricketts has said water rights guaranteed under a century-old compact between the two states are a vital issue confronting Nebraska's future as Colorado's aggressive Front Range development captures more and more water before the South Platte flows into our state.

* Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado responded to Ricketts' concerns in a newspaper column in July in which he said Nebraska's governor is "stirring up fear," suggesting that he is engaging in a "publicity stunt" and using water as "a weapon for political games."

* Here comes Oklahoma, bringing a huge challenge and opportunity for Husker football to enter into a new era as if on cue.