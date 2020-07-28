Mike Ditka says kneeling athletes should 'get the hell out of the country'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka didn't mince words when he was asked about athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

"If it was up to me, I'd say no," Ditka responded when asked about kneeling. "If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old- fashioned. So, I'm only going to say what I feel."

Ditka is the Chairman of the X League, which is a women's tackle football league that according to its website is set to make its debut in April of 2021.

The X League did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Once known as the Lingerie Football League, it was rebranded as the Legends Football League in 2013. In 2019, the Legends Football League announced that it would be shutting down. The league was rebranded once again as the Extreme Football League, or "X League."

The 2020 season has been postponed until April 2021, its website says.