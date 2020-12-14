Trump wins 4 of 5 electoral votes, but Democrat gains attention

In a ceremonial validation of Nebraska's presidential election results, four of the state's five presidential electoral votes were officially cast Monday for Republican President Donald Trump.
But the meeting of the state's delegates to the Electoral College also turned into a celebration of that fifth vote, which was cast by Precious McKesson of Omaha for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
McKesson, the first Black and first woman to cast an Electoral College presidential vote for a Democrat in Nebraska, was cheered by several dozen supporters when she entered the room at the state Capitol and when she announced her vote with cellphone cameras pointed her way.
Her 2nd Congressional District vote also was cast to elect Kamala Harris, who will be the nation's first Black and first woman vice president.
Biden won the metropolitan Omaha vote last month, with McKesson playing a major role as political director for the Biden campaign in the district.
Nebraska is one of only two states that does not award all of its electoral votes to the statewide winner of the presidential race. Three of Nebraska's five votes go to the winner in each congressional district while two are awarded to the statewide victor.
The votes for Trump were cast by Darlene Starman and George Olmer, both of Lincoln, Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Steve Nelson of Axtell.
Gov. Pete Ricketts presided over the meeting in a legislative hearing room, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen guided the proceedings while a battery of TV cameras recorded the moment in state history.
McKesson skipped a pre-meeting lunch hosted by Ricketts at the Governor's Residence, citing concerns about the health of her brother, for whom she is the primary caregiver, and "the Republican Party's public stances on not taking COVID seriously."
"Because we'd have to take our masks off to eat lunch, I do not feel safe being in the room not knowing if individuals have been as safe as I have -- and need to be -- to protect my brother's health," she said.
Republican elector Steve Nelson, a farmer from Axtell, said Nebraska's unusual split reflected both the level of interest in the 2020 election and the growing political power of Omaha. He said he respected the Nebraska vote, but questioned whether other states should review their voting practices.
“I think it's reasonable to expect that we should look into some of the questions raised around the country to find out if those were legitimate concerns or not," Nelson said after casting his at-large vote for Trump.
At an outdoor news conference with McKesson prior to the meeting, Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb said she expects Republicans will attempt to repeal legislation providing for district election of some presidential electors in the wake of the second Democratic victory.
Democratic nominee Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, won the 2nd District and one of Nebraska's electoral votes in 2008.
Sens. Ernie Chambers and Megan Hunt, both of Omaha, were among the spectators at Monday's proceedings.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
