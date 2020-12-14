Trump wins 4 of 5 electoral votes, but Democrat gains attention

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts presided over the meeting in a legislative hearing room, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen guided the proceedings while a battery of TV cameras recorded the moment in state history.

McKesson skipped a pre-meeting lunch hosted by Ricketts at the Governor's Residence, citing concerns about the health of her brother, for whom she is the primary caregiver, and "the Republican Party's public stances on not taking COVID seriously."

"Because we'd have to take our masks off to eat lunch, I do not feel safe being in the room not knowing if individuals have been as safe as I have -- and need to be -- to protect my brother's health," she said.

Republican elector Steve Nelson, a farmer from Axtell, said Nebraska's unusual split reflected both the level of interest in the 2020 election and the growing political power of Omaha. He said he respected the Nebraska vote, but questioned whether other states should review their voting practices.

“I think it's reasonable to expect that we should look into some of the questions raised around the country to find out if those were legitimate concerns or not," Nelson said after casting his at-large vote for Trump.