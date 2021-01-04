State senator urges action charging Trump with criminal act

Sen. Ernie Chambers has asked Joseph Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska, to consider whether he has "an ethical obligation pursuant to your duty as a government lawyer" to seek action against President Donald Trump for unlawful efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

In a brief letter to Kelly on Monday, Chambers wrote: "We both know that 'no person is above the law' and that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that this and no other president is immune from application of criminal sanctions in the event that he commits a crime."

Chambers, who will be leaving the Legislature this week upon completion of two consecutive terms in office, said he is acting "in accord with my stringent, self-imposed dictate that I follow my conscience (as well as personal principles) to take action whenever a public official violates the law or violates the oath of office he/she took."

The Omaha senator said he would deliver a copy to Attorney General Doug Peterson, noting that Peterson had previously taken action officially involving his office in "other legal action before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of partisans of the president."

"After all, objectivity would demand action by him in this instance," Chambers wrote.