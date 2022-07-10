Railroad workers rally in the Haymarket demanding a new fair contract

Rail workers from all over the Midwest gathered in the historic Haymarket on Sunday to call attention to worker safety and pay concerns.
As the nation recovers from a pandemic and navigates a supply chain crisis and inflation surge, U.S. railroad workers say they have been pushed to the brink.
"Every rail worker here has a story about something the railroads do to save a nickel, despite their quality of life and dignity at work," said Ash Anderson of Railroad Workers United.
Sunday's rally of about 50 people at Seventh and Canopy streets was meant to show that railroad workers are united in their demands for higher wages, better benefits and more tolerable working conditions.
It comes after years of failed contract negotiations and a week before the July 18 deadline for President Joe Biden to create an emergency negotiating board to avoid a possible nationwide strike.
Last month, after nearly three years of contract negotiations, U.S. rail workers entered into a 30-day cooling-off period that will expire next Monday.
While no local railroad workers said Sunday that they intend to strike, they, along with the National Carriers Conference Committee, which represents more than 30 U.S. railroads, would have to agree to the board's recommendations.
"We have good faith President Biden will elect a PEB soon, but we're worried the NCCC might reject its recommendation because they're more concerned with profit," Weaver said.
Railroad workers received wage increases in 2019, but pay isn't the only issue, they say. Healthcare concessions and working conditions are also on the table.
During the rally, rail workers shared stories of their labor shortages on the job and being incentivized to go to work ill in fear of being fired.
Several attendees of Sunday's rally shared a common message: They need the community's support to obtain a new fair contract.
"I want people to call their congressmen, senators and local representatives, and let them know that these people are underpaid, they haven't had a wage increase in over three years, and they will strike if they need to" said Mary Gunther of Grand Island, the wife of a railroad worker.
Paul Bellows holds his son, Ayden Bellows, during a rally in support of union rail workers Sunday. Union rail workers in Nebraska are negotiating a new contract under the Railway Labor Act, after the previous contract expired in 2019. To avoid any interruption to commerce, the Railway Labor Act prohibits the union rail workers from participating in work stoppages during the Presidential Emergency Board period.