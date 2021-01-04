 Skip to main content
Nebraska congressman will challenge Electoral College results
Nebraska congressman will challenge Electoral College results

Rep. Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith, a Republican representing Nebraska's 3rd District

 CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Rep. Adrian Smith said Monday he will join House Republicans who are challenging the Electoral College results that certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Like many Nebraskans, I am deeply concerned about the election process in other states," the 3rd District Republican congressman said.

"This wasn't a typical election -- jurisdictions nationwide adjusted their procedures due to the pandemic," he said.

"I support efforts to identify irregularities, demand transparency and ensure the results of the presidential election are based on legally cast ballots."

Smith issued the statement on his Facebook page.

"Election security and the integrity of the vote is vital to democracy," he said.

Congress will receive the results of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday for certification.

Smith represents the 3rd District, composed of western and central Nebraska along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state. He just began his eighth term.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

