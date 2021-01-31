Jane vs. Goliath: Kleeb reflects on successful long-shot battle to stop Keystone XL

And, yes, Kleeb says, if the project had moved forward, they would have "physically stood in the way" on their land in Nebraska.

More than 5,000 people signed a pledge to "engage in nonviolent civil disobedience," Kleeb said. "You would have seen Standing Rock."

In 2016, police with riot gear and military equipment, acting along with paid security workers using attack dogs, directed water cannons on protesters who stood in the way of construction of a pipeline on or near land claimed as sacred ground by members of the Standing Rock Native Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Kleeb has had a plate full of activist roles as the founder in 2010 of Bold Nebraska, a progressive political advocacy organization, and as chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party since 2016, this cause has been a major piece of her life for 10 years.

"It was emotional to realize we did it," she said in the wake of Biden's decision. "Nobody thought we would succeed except the people along the journey. We willed our way."

Until Biden acted, it was Nebraska that had stopped the pipeline.

Looking back at that New York Times profile, Elbein wrote: "It was only in Nebraska that the unrest coalesced into a cohesive, powerful movement."