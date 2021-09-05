Hagel: Biden 'made the right decision' in leaving Afghanistan

The decision to leave Afghanistan was already preordained more than a year ago by former President Donald Trump's negotiated agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops, Hagel said.

"But Trump made a huge mistake when he organized peace talks that kept the Afghan government out," he said. "That pulled the rug out from under the Afghan government and their soldiers knew that."

Afghan troops provided only scattered resistance to the Taliban march to Kabul, and the Afghan capital fell far more quickly than expected, complicating the withdrawal of Afghans who had assisted the United States.

"I admire Biden for making the tough decision," Hagel said. "He did the difficult thing; he knew he'd have tremendous backlash.

"It was not going to be pretty; it was going to be chaos.

"It was going to be very, very difficult even if we had been much better prepared. But this was not a surprise.

"There are lingering questions about why there was not enough assistance in preparing Afghans who needed to leave with paperwork and visas and why there was not attention to providing more flights.

"That is on the administration," Hagel said.