Hagel: Biden 'made the right decision' in leaving Afghanistan

President Joe Biden "made the right decision" to withdraw U.S. military forces from Afghanistan and bring an end to America's longest war, but "there's no question that a lot went wrong in the execution of that exit," former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel said during a weekend telephone interview.
"We stayed way, way too long," Nebraska's former two-term Republican U.S. senator said.
"We were never going to win that war," Hagel said, not in a tribal country where "the Afghan government was losing and getting weaker while the Taliban was growing stronger.
"Biden could have put 50,000 more U.S. troops in there" and it would not have changed the eventual outcome, Hagel said.
"They are elusive," he said. "There is no surrender."
Withdrawal of U.S. troops will not endanger U.S. security interests, Hagel said.
"Drones give us over-the-horizon capability that we didn't have" at the beginning of that war, which was triggered by the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States launched 20 years ago this week, he said.
"Our capacity is far, far superior and sophisticated now.
"While al-Qaeda continues to be a threat," Hagel said, "cyber is the biggest threat to American security today."
The decision to leave Afghanistan was already preordained more than a year ago by former President Donald Trump's negotiated agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops, Hagel said.
"But Trump made a huge mistake when he organized peace talks that kept the Afghan government out," he said. "That pulled the rug out from under the Afghan government and their soldiers knew that."
Afghan troops provided only scattered resistance to the Taliban march to Kabul, and the Afghan capital fell far more quickly than expected, complicating the withdrawal of Afghans who had assisted the United States.
"I admire Biden for making the tough decision," Hagel said. "He did the difficult thing; he knew he'd have tremendous backlash.
"It was not going to be pretty; it was going to be chaos.
"It was going to be very, very difficult even if we had been much better prepared. But this was not a surprise.
"There are lingering questions about why there was not enough assistance in preparing Afghans who needed to leave with paperwork and visas and why there was not attention to providing more flights.
"That is on the administration," Hagel said.
"Biden made the right decision for the right reason, but the way we did it was chaotic and wrong."
While the United States was sometimes arrogant in dealing with Afghans, Hagel said, "we did some good," pointing to the gains made for Afghan women and children in terms of human rights and education.
"But we also made mistake after mistake along the way."
Afghanistan has always been "a tribal country," Hagel said.
"The people of that nation have to decide their future now."
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon