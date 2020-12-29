Fortenberry in quarantine, says he would have voted to override Trump veto on defense bill

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry missed two key House votes on Monday because he was in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 but said Tuesday he would have voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the national defense authorization act.

The Republican congressman said he would have voted against enactment of legislation that would provide new $2,000 pandemic relief checks for most Americans instead of an earlier $600 authorization.

"Regrettably, I could not support the CASH Act, which did not focus on those most in need," Fortenberry said. "I agree with providing additional relief in a targeted manner for those who still suffer.

"Most Nebraskans will receive $600 soon and for those unemployed an additional $300 per week," the Lincoln congressman said.

Explaining his absence for the two key votes, the congressman said: "Upon the advice of the physician of the Capitol, I was directed to quarantine due to COVID exposure."

Nebraska's Republican House members followed varying paths in confronting the challenging votes to override a veto by Trump for the first time during his four years in office and provide new $2,000 pandemic relief checks for most Americans instead of an earlier $600 authorization.