Don Walton: This is in danger of going off the rails

Want to see something scary?

Take a look at a recent election survey conducted by NPR, the PBS News Hour and Marist.

Only 24 percent of Republicans accept the accuracy of the presidential election results.

How did that happen?

President Donald Trump has had a lot to do with it. So have some cable news and talk radio shows.

And so have some elected officials.

That will make it difficult to govern and, even worse yet, it could spark deadly division.

The Proud Boys were among those in the streets of Washington over the weekend. Trump cheered them on with a tweet.

The Washington Post reported that a podcaster named David Harris Jr., told the crowd that if there's a civil war, "we're the ones with all the guns."

Incredibly, American civilians own 393 million guns.

The Harris declaration followed on the heels of Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West's suggestion that perhaps it's time for "law-abiding states to bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution."