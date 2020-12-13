 Skip to main content
Don Walton: This is in danger of going off the rails
editor's pick topical alert

Don Walton: This is in danger of going off the rails

Election logo 2020

Want to see something scary?

Take a look at a recent election survey conducted by NPR, the PBS News Hour and Marist.

Only 24 percent of Republicans accept the accuracy of the presidential election results.

How did that happen?

President Donald Trump has had a lot to do with it. So have some cable news and talk radio shows.

And so have some elected officials.

That will make it difficult to govern and, even worse yet, it could spark deadly division.

The Proud Boys were among those in the streets of Washington over the weekend. Trump cheered them on with a tweet.

The Washington Post reported that a podcaster named David Harris Jr., told the crowd that if there's a civil war, "we're the ones with all the guns."

Incredibly, American civilians own 393 million guns.

The Harris declaration followed on the heels of Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West's suggestion that perhaps it's time for "law-abiding states to bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution."

This is in danger of going off the rails.

Most Republicans care more about their country than their party.

You know them; I know them.

This is their moment.

* * *

Finishing up:

* With all this post-election maneuvering and mischief, Trump gave the U.S. Supreme Court what must have been a most welcome opportunity to restore some of its stature and demonstrate that it's an independent branch.

* Electoral College classes meet Monday to hand out grades and confirm the election of a president. That should end it — but it won't.

* Is it normal to have a work computer nightmare?

* Seeking service or the answer to a service-related question by talking on the phone to a recording is a modern-day form of torture.

* A caller to Gov. Pete Ricketts' statewide radio program last week said vaccinations "change a person's DNA ... you are marked for the rest of your life." And wearing masks could be counterproductive, he added for good measure.

* Two-thirds of Americans now say the use of marijuana should be legal, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Nebraska voters, who just approved casino gambling in the state, may decide on legalization of marijuana in 2022.

* The call for Republican members of the House to sign onto support for a court challenge of presidential election results in four battleground states won by Joe Biden concluded with a notice that President Trump "will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review."

* Alexander Hamilton called parties "the most fatal disease" of popular governments.

* The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act includes a process to begin renaming military installations currently named for Confederate soldiers, a change that Rep. Don Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, helped shape.

* With Shakespeare already vaccinated in London, we should be well-prepared now to move into the winter of our discontent.

* And then, as spring blossoms and we wander into summer on the other side of Robert Frost's dark and deep woods, can we please eat at restaurants and go to movies and gather together again.

* If you haven't seen it already, read Chris Dunker's 10-hour day inside a COVID-19 ICU unit at Bryan East. His writing takes you there and you may not finish reading it without tears.

* "May you live in interesting times," a Chinese proverb says. Uh, not too interesting, please.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

