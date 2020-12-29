 Skip to main content
Bacon votes to override Trump defense bill veto; Fortenberry doesn't vote on $2,000 stimulus checks
Nebraska's Republican House members followed varying paths in confronting challenging votes to override a veto by President Donald Trump for the first time during his four years in office and provide new $2,000 pandemic relief checks for most Americans instead of an earlier $600 authorization.

Rep. Don Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, voted with a 322-87 majority on a motion to override Trump's veto of the $741 billion defense authorization bill. Rep. Adrian Smith voted no.

Both Bacon and Smith voted no on a 275-134 House vote to approve supplemental pandemic relief legislation that included $2,000 checks.  

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was recorded as not voting on either motion.

Bacon said the defense bill "gives us the best deterrence capabilities against China and Russia" and includes his proposal that "initiates making the University of Nebraska Medical Center a national hub for pandemic readiness."

The defense bill invests in cyber and stealth capabilities along with a strong Navy, Bacon said.

"Peace through strength is a conservative value and this bill delivers it," he said. 

The veto override attempt heads next to the Senate, where Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont plans to delay the vote unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brings a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks to the floor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

