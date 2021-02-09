After supporting Trump, Nebraska Congressman Smith wants to focus on 'moving forward'

As the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump unfolded Tuesday in the Senate, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith said he accepts the election of Joe Biden and hopes the Democratic president will be open to bipartisan cooperation now on issues such as a bold infrastructure program.
Although the 3rd District congressman was the only member of Nebraska's Washington delegation who voted not to accept last month's Electoral College results because of concerns about election procedures in some states, Smith said: "I'm not going to say there were enough questionable ballots to change the outcome."
It's time to move on, he said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
"There are issues we need to address.
"I'm hoping infrastructure can be a rallying issue," said Smith, whose vast district includes western and central Nebraska and the southwestern and southeastern corners of the state.
Legislative success "will require some desire on the part of the (Democratic) majority and the new president to cooperate," he said.
"I was discouraged to see rejection of Republican proposals on COVID relief."
Biden is moving ahead on a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package after listening to efforts by a band of Republican senators to reduce the size of the plan. The president can ram through the pandemic proposal without any Republican votes under a so-called Senate reconciliation procedure.
"I think there's eagerness to work together and an appetite for infrastructure," Smith said.
And this should be a moment when there will be "good, healthy competition for infrastructure bidding," he noted.
Rural broadband expansion should be part of the package, Smith said.
Immigration reform looks like a tougher bipartisan lift, he said.
There once was a good opportunity to achieve that, Smith said, but executive orders on immigration policy have made that task more difficult now.
Smith said he strongly supports immigration reform "based on freedom, opportunity and the rule of law," noting his ancestors came to the United States through Ellis Island as Germans from Russia.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi employs such "a heavy-handed approach" that bipartisan cooperation in the House is difficult to achieve, he said.
Smith declined to weigh in on proposals to censure Republican Sen. Ben Sasse at next weekend's meeting of the GOP state central committee for failing to support Trump in his bid to dispute and overturn his presidential defeat.
"I want to focus on moving forward and dealing with pending issues now," Smith said.
Sasse has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his vote on whether to convict the former president at the Senate impeachment trial is one of the few Republican votes that is considered to be in play.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
