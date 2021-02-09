After supporting Trump, Nebraska Congressman Smith wants to focus on 'moving forward'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think there's eagerness to work together and an appetite for infrastructure," Smith said.

And this should be a moment when there will be "good, healthy competition for infrastructure bidding," he noted.

Rural broadband expansion should be part of the package, Smith said.

Immigration reform looks like a tougher bipartisan lift, he said.

There once was a good opportunity to achieve that, Smith said, but executive orders on immigration policy have made that task more difficult now.

Smith said he strongly supports immigration reform "based on freedom, opportunity and the rule of law," noting his ancestors came to the United States through Ellis Island as Germans from Russia.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi employs such "a heavy-handed approach" that bipartisan cooperation in the House is difficult to achieve, he said.

Smith declined to weigh in on proposals to censure Republican Sen. Ben Sasse at next weekend's meeting of the GOP state central committee for failing to support Trump in his bid to dispute and overturn his presidential defeat.

"I want to focus on moving forward and dealing with pending issues now," Smith said.

Sasse has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his vote on whether to convict the former president at the Senate impeachment trial is one of the few Republican votes that is considered to be in play.

