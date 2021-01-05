Fischer will vote to reject Trump challenge of electoral votes

Sen. Deb Fischer said Tuesday she will vote to affirm the Electoral College results that will hand the presidency to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

"It would not be proper for Congress, an inherently political body, to substitute its judgment for the will of the people or for that of states that certified their results," Nebraska's Republican senator said.

Fischer said she voted for Republican President Donald Trump, campaigned for him and "worked closely with him on many significant accomplishments that have made our country more secure and more prosperous."

But, she said, the president's legal team "failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state."

"There are no do-overs," Fischer said on Tuesday. "If a state's results are not counted tomorrow, millions of voters across the country will be disenfranchised.

"Such an extreme action should only be taken with proof of widespread malfeasance. No such proof has been presented."