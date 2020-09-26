LPD officer assaulted near Lincoln Airport

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln Police Department officer was assaulted near the Lincoln Airport early Saturday morning, according to the department.

The officer was patrolling the area around 1 a.m. when 45-year-old Tomis Bedford, who was wanted for robbery and domestic assault, was spotted. The officer tried to arrest Bedford, of Lincoln, near the 3000 block of NW 12th Street.

Bedford resisted and threw the officer to the ground, but the officer was able to run after Bedford and arrest him without further incident.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for a head injury and later released.

Bedford was arrested on suspicion of assault of a public peace officer and resisting arrest.

