Zooming with Edward Scissorhands — Lincoln artist battles boredom of online meetings

He Zoomed with Waldo one week, and with Amelia Earhart another.
Paul Safarik opened his Chromebook before Christmas and there was Buddy the Elf, ready to teach him music history, math and money skills. In October, he logged on to find Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman.
Vincent van Gogh joined him earlier this year, a bandage over his ear, as did Edward Scissorhands, Harry Caray and Cruella de Vil.
The 28-year-old never knows who to expect in his weekly Zoom meetings with Mary Anderson. But he’s come to expect something: Since early April, his Region V community support professional has appeared in costumes, wigs, makeup and mustaches to make his lessons more memorable.
“I was thinking of a way to keep him engaged and keep him interested,” Anderson said. “If someone is motivated or engaged, they learn better.”
Safarik has Down syndrome. And before the coronavirus closed in, he had a busy schedule.
He worked at Hy-Vee and volunteered at KZUM. He took baritone and guitar lessons, played in the Lincoln Community Concert Band and sang in his church choir. He played basketball and tennis. Anderson accompanied him to much of that in the six years she’s worked with him.
But besides his routine of regular walks with his mother, Safarik has been home since March. He now Zooms 10 to 12 hours a week, with the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action, his cooking class, the Omaha-based Improvaneers.
And — twice a week, two hours at a time — with Anderson.
She’s been home since March, too.
They decided to start Zooming, though the technology was new to her, and potentially boring.
‘Absolutely back to normal now’ — Lincoln East grad in China describes living in a post-pandemic world
“I was thinking: ‘How can I make this fun?’ My first official Zoom, I put on an old Star Wars mask. He laughed, and I said: ‘They’re telling us to wear a mask, right?’ And then it kind of evolved.”
Anderson and her partner, Lori Salts, are artists. They ran a downtown studio together before the pandemic. And since that first Zoom call, they’ve collaborated on the costumes.
“I’d say, ‘I want to be Edward Scissorhands,’ and she’d say, ‘OK. I’m on it,’” Anderson said.
At first, Safarik would dress up for the sessions, too. He logged on as a pirate, a skeleton, the Incredible Hulk. “But we ran out of costumes long before Mary did,” said his mother, Deb Safarik. “She seems to find stuff every time.”
Anderson’s costume is just half of the process. After she’s dressed, Salts takes over with her camera, staging a photo with an appropriate backdrop.
Sometimes, it’s as simple as posing in front of a freeze-framed scene on their TV. When she was Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” they paused an image of Jesse in the background. For Amelia Earhart, she crouched before a close-up of the aviator’s cockpit.
But other times, Salts has to use her skills as a graphic artist to superimpose Anderson’s characters into context. Like an oversized Buddy the Elf sitting in the elf classroom, or Princess Leia standing between Han and Luke.
200,000 gallons and 6,000 miles — The man who helped sanitize Nebraska, and the team that produced it
After that, Anderson logs on to the Zoom call in costume, and then texts the photo to Safarik so he can see the bigger picture.
Safarik recognizes most of Anderson’s characters, but not all. He was stumped by Walter White, van Gogh and Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”
Her unidentified characters often become topics to discuss during their sessions. But their discussions also can drive her characters.
They talk at length about music — artists and genres and eras — and the day she had him research Devo, she appeared as a member of the band, with a telltale tiered hat created by Salts.
Anderson doesn’t always know who to portray next, and it can become a last-minute challenge. Still, she plans to continue the costumes as long as they’re forced to meet by Zoom.
And Safarik looks forward to it, his mother said. “The fact he can still meet with Mary and she can make this fun has been very nice.”
But Anderson has built another fan base. Early on, she started posting her staged photos on Facebook, and soon started getting hundreds of likes — many from friends now spending their lives trapped in more mundane Zoom meetings.
“People who had been home and sheltering in place were like: ‘You just made my day.’ If this brings people joy, that’s a pretty big motivator.”
