Zooming with Edward Scissorhands — Lincoln artist battles boredom of online meetings

But other times, Salts has to use her skills as a graphic artist to superimpose Anderson’s characters into context. Like an oversized Buddy the Elf sitting in the elf classroom, or Princess Leia standing between Han and Luke.

After that, Anderson logs on to the Zoom call in costume, and then texts the photo to Safarik so he can see the bigger picture.

Safarik recognizes most of Anderson’s characters, but not all. He was stumped by Walter White, van Gogh and Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

Her unidentified characters often become topics to discuss during their sessions. But their discussions also can drive her characters.

They talk at length about music — artists and genres and eras — and the day she had him research Devo, she appeared as a member of the band, with a telltale tiered hat created by Salts.

Anderson doesn’t always know who to portray next, and it can become a last-minute challenge. Still, she plans to continue the costumes as long as they’re forced to meet by Zoom.

And Safarik looks forward to it, his mother said. “The fact he can still meet with Mary and she can make this fun has been very nice.”