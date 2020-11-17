 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zoo Lights to stay dark, at least through Dec. 7
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Zoo Lights to stay dark, at least through Dec. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Zoo Lights, 11.25

Alligators alight along the path last year during the first Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights display.

 JOURNAL STAR file photo

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has canceled the first 10 days of its second-annual Zoo Lights display, originally scheduled to start late next week.

But it had hoped not to.

The zoo was forced to delay the event -- which would have illuminated its train, trees and pathways with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights -- until at least early next month to comply with updated Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department measures announced Friday.

The zoo had submitted plans to the Health Department, which had been approved, zoo spokeswoman Sarah Wood said Tuesday.

And when the directed health measures changed, the zoo worked with the department, proposing a modified operating plan that would allow 25 guests every 15 minutes for its daily operations, she said.

“The daily operations plan was approved, but the Zoo Lights event was not. This was not a voluntary cancellation.”

The health department’s revised health measures, which took effect Monday, remain in place until Dec. 7. The department will re-evaluate the event after that, Wood said.

“We are hopeful that the event will continue at that time.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The display was scheduled to end Dec. 30.

Earlier this month, Wood said crews had been busy since August installing this year’s display, which would cover about 20% more ground than last year’s debut. It also announced a series of steps to protect people from COVID-19, including mask requirements, one-way traffic, staggered entry times and occupancy and group-size limits.

On its Facebook page, the zoo said it would issue refunds in the next two weeks, and was suspending future ticket sales until further notice.

'Much bigger' — Lincoln zoo's second holiday lights display larger than last year
What's new at Lincoln zoo? Avocado-loving anteaters, an abstract elephant and the fastest show on four legs
'It was a ghost town' — Businesses in fight to survive as pandemic changes downtown Lincoln

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News