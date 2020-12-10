Zoo Lights holiday display back on after health department inspection, approval

Mixed among the families getting the first look at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo holiday lights display Tuesday night were inspectors from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

And they were deciding whether the second annual show could go on.

Short answer: Yes.

“It is being executed very, very well,” said Scott Holmes, the department’s manager of environmental health. “I think it’s a great outdoor socially distanced event.”

With that approval, the zoo announced its Zoo Lights Powered by LES display -- originally scheduled to start Nov. 27 -- would now run from Thursday through Jan. 9, but with some changes.

It will require masks, it won’t serve food or drinks, and it will close all indoor spaces. The train will still leave the station, but with measures to ensure more distancing.

The zoo drew thousands of guests when it introduced the display in 2019 -- the first winter of its new year-round schedule -- with 200,000 lights illuminating the train, trees, pathways, animal cutouts and other decorations.