Zoo Lights holiday display back on after health department inspection, approval

Mixed among the families getting the first look at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo holiday lights display Tuesday night were inspectors from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
And they were deciding whether the second annual show could go on.
Short answer: Yes.
“It is being executed very, very well,” said Scott Holmes, the department’s manager of environmental health. “I think it’s a great outdoor socially distanced event.”
With that approval, the zoo announced its Zoo Lights Powered by LES display -- originally scheduled to start Nov. 27 -- would now run from Thursday through Jan. 9, but with some changes.
It will require masks, it won’t serve food or drinks, and it will close all indoor spaces. The train will still leave the station, but with measures to ensure more distancing.
The zoo drew thousands of guests when it introduced the display in 2019 -- the first winter of its new year-round schedule -- with 200,000 lights illuminating the train, trees, pathways, animal cutouts and other decorations.
In early November, it promised an even bigger display this season, with more lights covering 20% more ground. But less than two weeks later, it announced it was postponing the event to at least Dec. 7 to comply with new directed health measures.
Health Department staff monitored all parts of Tuesday’s trial run, Holmes said. They watched how and where families gathered outside the zoo, how and when they went through the gates, and how groups kept their distance on the one-route through the zoo.
The department also approved the use of the train, but with boarding and leaving instructions to make sure groups don’t mix, and with requirements the zoo place plexiglass dividers between seats, and only fill every other seat, Holmes said.
Other health measures include:
* Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets.
* 45-second timed spacing between groups entering through ticket booths.
* No more than 90 people admitted every 15 minutes.
* 10-foot spacing between guests in lines and at stopping points.
* Additional staff and signs to direct guests through congested areas.
In a release Thursday, the zoo said guests who had tickets for earlier dates canceled will get the first chance buy new tickets from Thursday through Sunday. It will begin selling tickets to the general public Monday.
For ticket prices and more information about the safety measures, go to: lincolnzoo.org/events
The department’s on-site inspection of the zoo wasn’t unusual, Holmes said. Its staff has been busy this year, helping businesses and groups comply with coronavirus-related restrictions.
“We’ve been to dozens of restaurants and bars to work with them, multiple sporting events. We’ve been out to businesses, out to the courthouse, to the state Legislature.”
