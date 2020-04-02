Zoetis remains open in Lincoln after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.

Zoetis, which employees 650 people at its plant on West Cornhusker, remained open Thursday -- a day after learning the employee had been diagnosed with the disease by a health care provider.

The animal health and pharmaceutical factory did so at the advice of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and after taking several safety precautions, a company spokesman said.

“Our facility remains open for essential personnel after a thorough disinfection and continued adherence to various safety, hygiene and social distancing protocols,” Bill Price, vice president and chief communications officer, said in an email. “Colleagues who can perform their work at home are doing so.”

The employee worked on Building 1’s ABI team and is self-quarantining, according to an email to employees sent to the Journal Star.

The company was able to identify employees who had close contact with the infected staffer and sent them home to self-isolate. Price didn’t know how many workers had contact but called the number “a handful of individuals.”