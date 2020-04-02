YRTC staff member tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A staff member at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person contacted the YRTC to inform officials of his symptoms and has not returned to the center. Health officials are conducting an investigation of his contacts.

The staff member has been off work for five days and will not return until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional, officials said. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is working closely with the local county health department to determine the next steps for screening staff and the youth at the center.

As of early February, 98 boys and 22 girls were housed at the Kearney center.

HHS has a pandemic plan for its youth and adult care facilities on how to detect and contain COVID-19 while maintaining operations, officials said. Spaces are identified for potential quarantine or isolation areas for residents as needed.

The YRTC staff began to log daily temperature checks for all employees on March 19 and residents beginning March 25. Visitors were monitored as of March 14 through March 23, when physical visitations were suspended until further notice and virtual visitation began.