5 youth escaped from youth facility in Kearney located; 1 still missing
5 youth escaped from youth facility in Kearney located; 1 still missing

Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center-Kearney

Nebraska's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

 Courtesy photo

Authorities have located all but one of the youth who escaped from the Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Tuesday.

The Buffalo County Emergency Alert System notified subscribers just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that five of the escaped youth had been caught and are in custody at this time.

According to the BuffaloWatch notification system, one black male, 5-foot-10-inches, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans is still missing.

Originally an alert went out at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday for seven male escapees, but that number was later lowered to six.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

