'You're our heroes': Group in Lincoln gathers to cheer on Bryan health care workers

As health care workers shuffled in and out of the front entrance at Bryan West Campus on Wednesday night, they were greeted by cheers of support.
Bryan Health employees and other community members gathered outside both Bryan campuses in town during the early-evening shift change to show their support for health care workers.
About 10 people stood outside Bryan West and held signs with messages such as “You’re our heroes” and "Thank you.” They also cheered and shouted “We appreciate you” and “Thank you” as workers arrived for their shifts or left for the night.
“It’s kind of the least we can do,” said Anna Schott, who held a sign reading “Not all super heroes wear capes, some wear scrubs.”
Jenny Sundberg, senior marketing specialist and operations manager for the Bryan Health Foundation, and Ellen Beans, director of volunteers and customer care for Bryan Health, usually hold a Thanksgiving-time event every year to raise money for a local nonprofit.
This year, they decided to team up to support their fellow Bryan Health employees at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Sundberg and Beans organized Wednesday's event and are also collecting gift cards to distribute to health care workers.
“Bryan's health care heroes are giving their all to care for our state,” Sundberg said. “Staff is exhausted, but yet they show up every day and go above and beyond. This incredible staff deserves a standing ovation, and so the least we can do is wear our mask and safely social distance outside of Bryan Medical Center to cheer them on, thank them for their tireless work and try to lift their spirits.”
Beans said Bryan Health is working to support its employees as much as possible during this difficult time by keeping them informed, keeping them safe and offering mental health resources. She said the community has also offered tokens of support in a variety of ways.
“I am proud of everything that has been done and continues to be done,” Beans said.
Bryan Foundation Senior Development Officer Kaye Jesske said she feels empathy for what front-line workers are experiencing.
“It’s hard to imagine what they’re going through every day,” she said. “What they’re seeing and the PPE they have to put on and go through, and the sadness.”
Jesske said showing up for each other is what Bryan employees do.
“Bryan is like a big family, there’s over 5,000 employees, but it’s like a small town,” she said. “We all just really, really care.”
Ashlie Hadden said cheering on health care workers was a way to show support in a time when it can be hard to know how to help.
“We often feel helpless about what we can do to contribute besides staying home and wearing masks,” she said. “This is a great way to express appreciation.”
Health care workers may also feel defeated by some of the pushback against mitigation measures across the state, Hadden said.
“If there's something we can do to show up and show them that we're thankful for them, even though some people aren't respecting certain things, hopefully they can feel some warm fuzzies today,” she said.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
