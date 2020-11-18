'You're our heroes': Group in Lincoln gathers to cheer on Bryan health care workers

“Bryan's health care heroes are giving their all to care for our state,” Sundberg said. “Staff is exhausted, but yet they show up every day and go above and beyond. This incredible staff deserves a standing ovation, and so the least we can do is wear our mask and safely social distance outside of Bryan Medical Center to cheer them on, thank them for their tireless work and try to lift their spirits.”

Beans said Bryan Health is working to support its employees as much as possible during this difficult time by keeping them informed, keeping them safe and offering mental health resources. She said the community has also offered tokens of support in a variety of ways.

“I am proud of everything that has been done and continues to be done,” Beans said.

Bryan Foundation Senior Development Officer Kaye Jesske said she feels empathy for what front-line workers are experiencing.

“It’s hard to imagine what they’re going through every day,” she said. “What they’re seeing and the PPE they have to put on and go through, and the sadness.”

Jesske said showing up for each other is what Bryan employees do.