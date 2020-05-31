Young men who grabbed fire extinguishers to help during Lincoln Mall riot briefly detained

Eventually, Siebe said, Lehmkuhl joined them with a fire extinguisher. Packett said the trio put out about 10 fires, which grew larger and larger as the night went on.

They ran back and forth again and again, searching through the buildings for more fires, Siebe said. The tear gas stung in their eyes, and Lemkuhl said he was hit with a rubber bullet.

Then, Siebe said, law enforcement moving down Lincoln Mall stopped them, told them to put their hands up and get on the ground.

"All I remember is thinking 'man I really hope I don't get shot,'" Siebe said.

All three were cuffed and taken to a squad car, Packett said, even as others in the crowd yelled to law enforcement officers that the young men were helping. After they explained what they were doing and bystanders backed them up, Siebe said officers let them go and escorted the two Beatrice teens back to their car.

Siebe said the pair weren't happy to be detained, but they understood the officers' intent.

"I definitely understand their aggression with everything that was going on," he said.

Once released, Packett said, they had a good interaction with the officers, who were apologetic.