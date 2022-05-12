Young Lincoln entrepreneurs will peddle products at upcoming business fair

Zach Harsin, co-owner of private school Acton Academy, called his upcoming event "a lemonade stand on steroids."

Harsin's students and other young business owners will participate in Acton Academy's third Lincoln Children's Business Fair on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Sonshine's new Shiloh campus in Roca.

There, 75 children under 17 will sell their own crafts, baked goods and — of course — freshly squeezed lemonade.

Fifty child-owned businesses will be participating, and about half of those will be run by Acton Academy students.

The business fair aligns with the school's hands-on curriculum. Harsin said Acton Academy attempts to educate students through experiences rather than classroom lectures.

"We are a learner-driven program, where we put the child in the driver's seat of their own education through real-world projects such as this business fair," Harsin said.

The fair aims to teach students how to create a product, market their business and even ask mom or dad for a loan.

The children are hopeful for a big crowd, as the event coincides with Camp Sonshine-Shiloh's grand opening. In addition to the students' goodies, patrons can enjoy a bounce house and car show.

Harsin is eager to see the small business owners learn self-assurance, even more than whatever monetary lesson they glean.

"I think the most interesting thing is getting to watch as children's confidence grows throughout the day," Harsin said. "… Ideally, they leave with a smile on their face and a few dollars in their pocket."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.