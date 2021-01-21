 Skip to main content
Young BLM activist says Biden has chance to help heal the country
Young BLM activist says Biden has chance to help heal the country

Dominique Liu-Sang, 1.20

Dominique Liu-Sang, an activist who led Black Lives Matter protests this summer, said she "almost teared up" watching Kamala Harris being sworn in as the first woman, Black and Asian American vice president.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dominique Liu-Sang, 1.20

Dominique Liu-Sang, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and activist, watches the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Many of Joe Biden’s words resonated with Dominique Liu-Sang, who watched his inauguration while at work Wednesday morning.

Acknowledging the challenges of climate change. The call for unity.

Dominique Liu-Sang, 1.20

Dominique Liu-Sang, an activist who helped lead Black Lives Matter protests this summer and has announced plans to run for the Lincoln City Council, watches the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“I don’t like the division in politics,” said the 21-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and activist, who helped lead Black Lives Matter protests this summer and has announced plans to run for the Lincoln City Council.

She didn’t support either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris during the election, but considered Biden the “lesser of two evils” and was heartened that many of the activists she respects support him.

The Washington, D.C., native didn’t like Harris’ record as a prosecutor, but seeing a Black, Asian American woman being sworn in as vice president “almost made me tear up,” she said.

“It’s nice knowing that young people have an example and a role model to look up to."

This is the first presidential election Liu-Sang is old enough to have participated in, and she’s willing to give Biden a chance, despite his support of issues over the years she disagrees with, especially the 1994 crime bill.

He’s older now, had years of experience to learn from, she said, and he has an opportunity to "right the wrongs" of the past president.

“I feel like this is his chance to use what he knows is right and try to help heal our country,” she said. 

— Margaret Reist

View Comments
