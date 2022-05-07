Young adults in foster care find unconditional support at the HUB

When Autumn Yoder was 15, she was placed in foster care.

State employees gave little warning before she was removed from her mom’s house, Yoder said. Boys Town was her introduction to the system, but she would only stay there for a year and a half before running away and being relocated.

Each placement brought a new set of challenges. She remembers avoiding fights with girls, falling behind in school and eating Thanksgiving dinner alone. After awaiting rehoming at the Juvenile Detention Center and living with two more foster families, she was old enough to live on her own.

Then, Yoder — like more than 20,500 American youths annually — left care without being reunified or adopted.

According to the National Youth Foster Institute, 25% of those young adults become homeless within four years of exiting care. Another 20% experience homelessness the moment they leave the system.

Thankfully, Yoder found a community at the HUB Lincoln, an organization serving young adults transitioning out of foster care. There, they gave her what so many with her story long for — unconditional support.

She was able to secure stable housing at first, but after a job loss in 2020 left her temporarily homeless, the HUB helped her pay rent until she was able to take over.

Yoder obtained her GED certificate after taking classes at the HUB. They also taught her life skills that she said she should have learned in childhood. Most importantly, Yoder said, her friends there taught her how to ask for help.

Young adults in foster care require a safety net while they’re figuring things out, just like any 19 or 20-year-old. When they fall, they may need someone below to catch them.

“There’s a lot of pressure to have everybody have their life together so quickly, and I think we don’t do that,” Yoder said. “We might fail a few times before we succeed, and just having people there to help is beneficial for everybody.”

Today, she’s grateful for her support system at the HUB.

She’s 22 years old with a job, an apartment and too many dreams to keep track of. She has trouble deciding whether she wants to become an entrepreneur or go into real estate first, but she’s sure that she wants to have children of her own.

“I’m looking forward to building the kind of family I wish I would’ve had as a child,” Yoder said.

Her friend Rose Hood Buss is the executive director of the HUB Lincoln. Hood Buss has been with Yoder throughout her journey, just as she has with several other young adults.

The HUB has about 400 participants between all of its programs, which include GED classes, employment readiness courses, and general support groups for young adults ages 14 to 24 who have been in or aged out of foster care.

Most recipients of the HUB’s services are referred through Lincoln Public Schools, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and other foster care agencies, Hood Buss said.

Teenagers are difficult to house, even while they’re in the system. Besides all the usual challenges associated with raising teens, foster care children often have trauma. They can act out.

The HUB is a place for those young adults to experience care, no matter how they’re struggling, Hood Buss said.

“For a lot of what we're doing, you're gonna hear the word unconditional,” Hood Buss said. “For a lot of our young adults, things have always come with strings. There's no unconditionality to the support they have, so that's really critical.”

Hood Buss said care without stipulation is the “secret sauce” to young adults’ success.

The path to independence looks different for each young adult, and the HUB’s staff work with each individual to create a plan.

For many, that means getting a GED certificate.

Life in foster care means constant displacement, and as Yoder learned, credits don’t transfer easily from one district to another. Students lose years of classes when they switch schools, putting them far behind their peers. So the best route for several is to get their GED certificate.

Chalkboard slates cover a wall in the HUB with names of young adults who’ve completed the GED program. Each colorful signature represents an individual who took prep courses at the HUB before taking the exam.

Buss Hood said she believes every young adult should have, at minimum, a GED certificate or high school diploma.

According to a Nebraska Children Connected Youth Initiative 2020 survey, 12.5% of young adults in Lincoln who have been in foster care do not have a GED certificate or diploma.

The HUB’s education far exceeds GED programs, however. Its services include a parenting class called Back on Track and the LEAP course for those hoping to pursue post-secondary education.

While programs at the HUB help young adults tremendously, Yoder said young adults in foster care still need the support of their community.

In order to receive housing, jobs, and general encouragement, more people have to be willing to give them a chance, she said. Especially if they don’t exit the system with a squeaky clean record.

“Once you have a law violation, it’s kind of messed up for you,” Yoder said. “Having someone to be able to give you that second chance is really nice, but it’s not really common.”

The thing Yoder wants most from her Lincoln community is empathy. A desire from the people around her to understand would make life for people with Yoder’s story easier. Maybe then more young adults could rebuild a hope-filled life.

“If people knew more and cared more, there would be more positive experiences with kids,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.