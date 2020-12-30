You'll need to get your parked cars off these Lincoln streets

The city will ban on-street parking in high-density areas this week to allow for snow removal.

The city planned to remove snow from streets downtown in the early-morning hours of Thursday. On-street parking is banned downtown from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m., but free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St.

On the early-morning hours of Saturday, snow removal will shift to streets in the city's seven other snow-removal districts, including University Place, Havelock, College View and areas south of downtown.

On-street parking in those areas is banned from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

In snow removal districts, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled away overnight.

Maps and more information can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.