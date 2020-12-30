You'll need to get your parked cars off these Lincoln streets

Snowplows line up to clear snow on North 27th Street on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The city will ban on-street parking in high-density areas this week to allow for snow removal.
The city planned to remove snow from streets downtown in the early-morning hours of Thursday.
On-street parking is banned downtown from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m., but free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St.
On the early-morning hours of Saturday, snow removal will shift to streets in the city's seven other snow-removal districts, including University Place, Havelock, College View and areas south of downtown.
On-street parking in those areas is banned from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.
In snow removal districts, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled away overnight.
Maps and more information can be found at
snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
Snowplows line up to clear snow on North 27th Street on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow falls in downtown Omaha on Tuesday near TD Ameritrade Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is seen moving along snow-covered Interstate 80 on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Cars head west on West Center Road towards 139th Street as blowing snow limits visibility on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vonda Kapke (left) and her neighbor Paul Koester dig out the sidewalk in front of their homes on Rose Street on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Joachim Nguyen shovels snow in Midtown Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles navigate snow packed streets on Tuesday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Franks shovels snow out of his home in the Pepperwood neighborhood on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaedon Lothrop removes snow on J Street, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Traffic heads west through the snow on Dodge Street towards 114th Street underneath the Dodge Expressway on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A city snowplow heads east on Dodge Street towards 50th Street on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wah Su digs out of a driveway on N Street, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Someone shovels the sidewalk in front of Summit Dental near 50th and Dodge on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars head west on Dodge Street towards 90th Street on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car goes north on 90th Street at Dodge Street on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars head east on Dodge Street towards 90th Street on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Robert Quenzer-Baier shoveling out 18th & G.
Courtesy photo
A person uses skis to navigate snow during a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cyd Wyatt, of Omaha, brushes snow off her car during a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls on parked cars during a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Children's bikes are buried as snow falls during a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nico, a 9-year-old Siberian husky belonging to Paul McClellan, walks in the snow in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Mejilla, 25, clears the sidewalk at 40th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mia Aguilar, 10, places a pile of snow for a snowman she is building outside her home on 40th Street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A city bus and a car drive on 42nd Street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shauna and Jeff Hines walk along 42nd Street near Dodge in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mia Aguilar, 10, rolls in the snow with her chihuahua Hua and dachshund mix, Max, outside her home on 40th Street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mia Aguilar, 10, and her dad, Alex Aguilar build a snowman together outside their home on 40th street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks past Saint Barnabas Catholic Church in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mia Aguilar, 10, carefully balances a pile of snow for a snowman she is building outside her home on 40th Street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Footprints in the snow in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Medicine campus in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Mejilla, 25, clears the sidewalk at 40th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from a building along Dodge Street in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk across 42nd Street on Dewey Ave., in Omaha on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Several inches of snow are expected in the Omaha-metro on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ethan (bottom) and Colin Easley take to the slopes as they joined dozens of others on Tuesday at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Blinded by a sudden burst of rising powder, Ethan (top) and William Easley avoid a fellow snowboarder following a substantial snowfall on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ethan (left) and William Easley ride down the slopes at Holmes Lake Park following a substantial snowfall on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
