You'll need to get your parked cars off these Lincoln streets
Snowplows line up to clear snow on North 27th Street on Tuesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The city will ban on-street parking in high-density areas this week to allow for snow removal.

The city planned to remove snow from streets downtown in the early-morning hours of Thursday. On-street parking is banned downtown from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m., but free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St.

On the early-morning hours of Saturday, snow removal will shift to streets in the city's seven other snow-removal districts, including University Place, Havelock, College View and areas south of downtown.

On-street parking in those areas is banned from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

In snow removal districts, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled away overnight.

Maps and more information can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

