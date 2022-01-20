‘You never forget that shape’ – SAC Museum’s Stealth Fighter restoration helped by volunteers who know some of its secrets

The single-seater Nighthawks could reach cruising speeds of 620 mph, and they were famous for their geometry and outer coating, which allowed them to elude enemy radar.

But what made the Nebraska-bound Nighthawk special would also slow its trip to the museum. In addition to all of the standard demilitarization steps the Air Force takes when it donates a plane -- disarming the weapons, removing the rockets beneath the ejection seat, recovering radioactive components -- it had to strip the F-117 of all of its secrets.

It removed the nose and all of the leading and trailing edges of the wings and other control surfaces. And it scoured, stripped and sandblasted all of its surfaces to get rid of radar-absorbing compounds.

The museum had planned to retrieve the plane in March, but the trip was delayed to late May.

In the air, the Stealth could have made the trip in under two hours. But on the back of a flatbed trailer, it took four days to make it from Nevada to Ashland.

Burchess was there to help usher it into the restoration bay. The former F-117 crew chief knew his way around the plane.