'You do what's needed' - Volunteers, Lincoln Bike Kitchen giving wheels to refugees

She met the two families in early January, just days after they’d fled Afghanistan and landed, 7,000 miles away, in the North Bottoms.

Linda Bryant was just checking in. The Panama woman owns short-term rentals, and the families were living there until Lutheran Social Services could find them permanent homes.

She was shocked by what she found. Which was almost nothing.

No coats, hats, gloves. No toys for the kids.

Bryant enlisted her network of friends and they got busy, collecting what the families needed, and what they wanted -- a TV, coffee table, rugs.

“It wasn’t that big of a deal; you do what’s needed,” she said. “It just happened accidentally.”

But there was still something missing. Bryant realized her two new adopted families had no reliable way of getting out of the house -- no way to get to a grocery store, or to a job interview.

“I feel if we ask refugees to our countries and expect them to be self-sufficient, participating citizens, one of the first obstacles is transportation.”

So she started searching for bicycles, and found the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.

She wasn’t the only one.

Earlier this year, Jack McCarty reported for his first shift as a volunteer bike mechanic at the Lincoln nonprofit.

“It kind of started out I was just going to help out, but after I got down there, I figured out, ‘This is going to be great.’’

Bikes for sale The Lincoln Bike Kitchen gives away hundreds of bicycles annually, but the nonprofit sells some, too, to help pay its bills. And it will have its next sale May 7, with about 45 to 50 brand-name adult bikes ranging in price from $100 to $400. The sale, which includes bike baggage and higher-end components, starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until the bicycles are sold, likely by 11 a.m. The Bike Kitchen is at 1635 S. First St.

Here’s why: In December, McCarty had started helping the community’s effort to settle hundreds of Afghan refugees. Lutheran Family Services has settled 281 refugees since late last year’s emergency evacuation, Catholic Social Services nearly 145.

And almost all arrived in Lincoln with only what they could carry.

“The needs in this town are tremendous,” McCarty said.

So, through his church, McCarty joined a team that agreed to co-sponsor a family.

First, they furnished the family’s rental home, stocking their kitchen with enough food for two weeks. They provided clothing, and rides to the grocery store and to doctor offices. They taught refugees how to drive and how to sign up for benefits and how to navigate new lives in a new land.

“It becomes a full-time job after a while. But they become your friends, they become family. You’re going to meet their needs no matter what.”

And during his first visit to the Bike Kitchen earlier this year, he realized where he could meet one of those needs.

“They didn’t have any transportation. That’s when I started working with them to get bikes for people.”

The all-volunteer Bike Kitchen is used to giving bikes to organizations, individuals and schools. Last year, it repaired, refurbished and donated more than 700 bicycles, many of them to children.

But something started changing late last year. A handful of helpers like McCarty and Bryant -- formal and informal sponsors of Afghan families -- began asking for bikes, too.

And of the 290 or so bikes they’ve donated this year, more than 50 went to refugees, said volunteer Clayton Streich. “That’s kind of a real rush. We never even kept that data before, how many were refugee-specific.”

Most are adult bikes, with racks and milk crates for carrying groceries, but some have gone to refugee children, too.

And that’s important, said Sharon Brodkey of Lutheran Family Services. For instance, she knows of a family of 11, with the children going to schools in different directions.

“Bicycles, particularly for the kids getting to and from school, would be very, very helpful.”

Word of the free bikes is spreading, intentionally and organically. McCarty had already delivered four bikes to refugees when he gave a pair of roommates a ride to a recent job fair.

Afterward, when they invited him in for tea, he realized the two -- both veterans, both with families still in Afghanistan -- were sharing a boy’s 20-inch BMX bike for transportation.

McCarty dropped his fifth Bike Kitchen bike at their apartment this week.

And Bryant has delivered about 15 bikes so far. New recipients are finding her. She’ll drop off a load to one of her adopted families, and their friends and relatives -- also from Afghanistan -- will come out and see the bicycles, and make their own requests.

But if something as simple as a used bike can make them more independent, she’s happy to help.

“They want to work. They want to learn English. The bicycles are really a necessary part of that whole dynamic.”

