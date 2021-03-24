 Skip to main content
YMCA of Lincoln launches youth esports league
YMCA of Lincoln launches youth esports league

  Updated
David City Esports

A group of David City students participate in an Overwatch tournament in 2019. 

 Courtesy photo

A new youth sports league through the YMCA of Lincoln is taking the game to the virtual field.

The launch of the YMCA of Lincoln's esports league is part of a national YMCA pilot program in partnership with esports software company LeagueSpot. The pilot esports league is open to fifth through eighth graders and will begin this spring.

“We’re participating in a national program that the YMCA of the USA has been working on creating throughout the country, just as another opportunity to offer the community,” said Todd Johnson, YMCA of Lincoln youth sports executive director.

Participants in the league will play the game “Rocket League,” which the Y describes as “arcade style soccer with cars” in teams of three.

The league will meet virtually Monday and Wednesday nights starting April 5, according to the YMCA website. For students to be able to participate, they will need to have a gaming console or PC, internet connection and a headset to communicate with their teammates.

Johnson said the YMCA nationally hopes to eventually expand the program to hold esports competitions at the local, regional and national levels. He said the YMCA also hopes to have esports function on the same schedule as other youth sports, with new leagues opening in spring, summer, fall and winter.

Concordia University joins schools with competitive esports programs

The YMCA is hoping to reach a different audience through esports that may not usually participate in other sports, Johnson said.

“We're excited to be able to offer something maybe a little out of the box, a little bit different to the community,” he said. “We'll see if there's an interest and hopefully it continues to grow.”

The league will also offer a safe way for children to participate in video games, with the only participants in the game being those registered for the league.

“It just allows people to be able to play video games and meet new people socially in a safe environment,” he said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

