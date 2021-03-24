YMCA of Lincoln launches youth esports league

A new youth sports league through the YMCA of Lincoln is taking the game to the virtual field.

The launch of the YMCA of Lincoln's esports league is part of a national YMCA pilot program in partnership with esports software company LeagueSpot. The pilot esports league is open to fifth through eighth graders and will begin this spring.

“We’re participating in a national program that the YMCA of the USA has been working on creating throughout the country, just as another opportunity to offer the community,” said Todd Johnson, YMCA of Lincoln youth sports executive director.

Participants in the league will play the game “Rocket League,” which the Y describes as “arcade style soccer with cars” in teams of three.

The league will meet virtually Monday and Wednesday nights starting April 5, according to the YMCA website. For students to be able to participate, they will need to have a gaming console or PC, internet connection and a headset to communicate with their teammates.